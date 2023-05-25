Committee of Finance of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Finance & Representatives of CBCS for a Presentation on the introduction of the Caribbean Guilder. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Finance (CF) of Parliament is scheduled to meet on May 26, 2023.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 09.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance and representatives of the Central Bank of Curaçao & Sint Maarten (CBCS) will be present.



The agenda points are:

1. Presentation on the introduction of the Caribbean Guilder (IS/689/2022-2023 dated April 11, 2023)

2. Developments of and at the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten (CBCS)

3. The way forward for Parliament …