Committee of Justice of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Justice for an update from the MOT on financial intelligence supervision in St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on February 22, 2023.



The Committee meeting, which was postponed on January 26, 2023, due to technical difficulties, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be present.



The agenda point is:

Update from the MOT on financial intelligence supervision in St. Maarten (IS/984/2021-2022 dated June 7, 2022)

MP R. Brison requested this meeting.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to …