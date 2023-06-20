Committee of Justice to meet concerning the significance of a drag strip on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on June 21, 2023.



The Committee meeting, which was scheduled for May 22, 2023, but could not take place due to a lack of quorum is now scheduled for Wednesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of You Deserve It Foundation and Cross Crew Clique Foundation will be present.



The agenda point is:

Presentation on motor drag racing events and the significance of a drag strip on Sint Maarten (IS/374/2022-2023 dated January 23, 2023)



Members of the public …