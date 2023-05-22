Committee of Justice to meet concerning the significance of a drag strip on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on May 22, 2023.



The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of You Deserve It Foundation and Cross Crew Clique Foundation will be present.



The agenda point is:

Presentation on motor drag racing events and the significance of a drag strip on Sint Maarten (IS/374/2022-2023 dated January 23, 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons …