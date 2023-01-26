Committee of Justice to meet with the Minister of Justice for an update from the MOT on financial intelligence supervision in St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on January 26, 2023.



The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be present.



The agenda point is:

Update from the MOT on financial intelligence supervision in St. Maarten (IS/984/2021-2022 dated June 7, 2022)

This meeting was requested by MP R. Brison.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.



The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx, and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

