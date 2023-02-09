Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) to meet with the Prime Minister for a discussion on the Dutch Government’s response to the “Chains of the Past” and Sint Maarten’s approach.

PHILIPSBURG:---The Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR), of Parliament will meet on February 10, 2023 The CKAIR Committee meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. on Friday in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present. The agenda points are: 1. Discussion with the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten on the Dutch Government’s response to the “Chains of the Past” and Sint Maarten’s approach going forward (IS/310/2022-2023 dated December 19, 2022, IS/ 315/2022-2023 dated December 20, 2022, and IS/316/2022-2023 dated December 20, 2022) 2. Preparations IPKO and Tripartite February 27 - March 3, 2023 Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg. The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx