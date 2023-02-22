Committee of Petitions of Parliament to meet with the Minister of TEATT and the Mnister of VROMI for discussion related to the petition regarding Objection to recent and future developments on Mullet Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Petitions of Parliament will meet on February 23, 2023.



The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and the Minister of Public Housing, Social Planning, and Infrastructure (VROMI) will be present.



The agenda point is:

Discussion with the concerned Ministers related to the petition regarding Objection to recent development(s) and future development(s) on Mullet Bay …