Community Bids Farewell to its Patriot Mayor Albert Fleming. | SMN NEWS

Calls issued to rename Waterfront in the name of longest serving Mayor of Saint Martin.

MARIGOT: ---Persons from all walks of life throughout the community of Saint Martin and dignitaries from Sint Martin, Anguilla, St. Barths, and Guadeloupe gathered at the waterfront in Marigot on Friday to pay their last respects to Mayor Albert Fleming who passed away on June 28th, 2023, at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

The late Mayor Fleming was described as a patriot, a man for his people, simple and humble, and a man who cared for his family and that of his community.

