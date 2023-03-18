Community officers are busy with several programs related to youth of St. Maarten . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Understanding that the youth of St. Maarten is the future, the Police Force of St. Maarten also aims to contribute towards their education and knowledge.

With this as one of KPSM's main guidelines, the community officers paid a visit to the MAC preschool in Philipsburg in connection with "Career Week", during which the children were invited to ask questions to the officers and were also given the opportunity to experience the functioning of the police vehicle.

The community officers have also proceeded with a segment of the Cops& Kids program which is “Life Facts” the …