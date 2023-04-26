Competing in Calypso Competition is a Matter of Contract Law. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, April 24, 2023, the Court in First Instance of Sint Maarten rendered its judgment in the case of Roxanne (Roxxy) Webster against the Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and Soualiga Kaiso Artistes Foundation (SKAF), whereby the Court ordered SMCDF to allow Roxxy to participate in the 2023 Senior Calypso Competition Finals on April 26, 2023. Non-compliance on SCDF’s end could lead to a penalty of US$ 10,000.00. Roxxy was represented by our firm (Nancy Joubert).

Two days after participating in the Calypso Eliminations on March 24, 2023, SCDF brought …