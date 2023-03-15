Concerns relating to the usage of the pool at the Raoul Illidge Sport Complex | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Education Culture Youth & Sport would like to inform the public that we are taking all necessary precautionary measures where the safe usage of the pool at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex (RISC) is concerned. Recent reports have suggested that dozens of persons reported challenges with “burning of the eyes and lung irritation”. These reports are incorrect as further consultation with the regular users of the pool did not yield any complaints.

On Monday, March 6th one student complained to their teacher of the challenges they were experiencing, …