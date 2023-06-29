Consumer Price Index Increased in First Quarter 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased slightly in the first quarter of 2023 to 109.69, which represented an increase of +0.44% when compared to the previous quarter. A comparison of consumer prices within the past year (quarter one of 2023) resulted in an increase of 3.48%.

A comparison of 2023 Ql with 2022 Q4 revealed highest Increases were in furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance.

In the first quarter of 2023, prices rose in seven of the twelve expenditure categories when compared to quarter four of 2022. Increases were seen in the …