Container waiting area for ferry passengers. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba has, in collaboration with local contractor Work Monster, installed a modified container at the Fort Bay Harbor where ferry passengers can shelter against the weather elements.

The initiative came from Commissioner Bruce Zagers who felt that something needed to be done to protect the waiting ferry passengers from the sun and rain. The harbor staff was involved in coming up with a way to create shelter for the ferry passengers. Zagers in particular mentioned Omar Johnson, who was on site when the idea was discussed and who gave valuable input.

It was agreed that …