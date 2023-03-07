Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the Initiative National Ordinance amending the Cinema Regulation in connection with the amendment of the duties, composition, tenure, and other changes to the vetting | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 8, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on February 24, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Initiatieflandsverordening tot wijziging van de Bioscoopverordening in verband met de wijziging van de verschuldigde rechten, de samenstelling, zittingsduur en andere wijzigingen ten aanzien van de keuringscommissie (Zittingsjaar 2014-2015-079) …