Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2023 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 15, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting, which commenced on March 13, and continued on March 14, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 10.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

Members of the Council of Ministers will return to Parliament to provide the answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament.

Thus far the following Ministers have already provided answers to Members of Parliament:

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and …