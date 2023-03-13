Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 14, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on March 13, 2023, will be reconvened on Tuesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Council of Ministers will return to Parliament to provide the answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2023 (Landsverordening begroting 2023) (Zittingsjaar …