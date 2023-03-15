Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 16, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on March 15, 2023, will be reconvened on Thursday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports will return to provide answers to questions posed by Members of Parliament.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2023 (Landsverordening begroting …