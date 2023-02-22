Continuation Committee of Finance of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Finance regarding Tax Reform. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Finance of Parliament is scheduled to meet on February 23, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on February 8, 2023, will be reconvened on Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.



The agenda point is:

The tax reform measures and Government's vision for Tax Reform (IS/928/2021-2022 dated May 23, 2022)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary …