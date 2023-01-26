Continuation Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Justice and the Minister of VSA regarding immigration/residency and work permit policies.

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten – The Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) will meet on January 27, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on December 12, 2022, will be reconvened on Friday at 11:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Omar Ottley and the Minister of Justice Ms. Anna Richardson will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor regarding immigration/residency and work permit policies (IS/648/2020-2021 dated May 10, 2021)

This Meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html