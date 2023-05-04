Continuation Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament meeting regarding presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (CVROMI) of Parliament will meet on May 5, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on January 18, 2023, will be reconvened on Friday at 10:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, Mr. Egbert J. Doran will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030) (IS/017/2022-2023 dated September 15, 2022)

Members of …