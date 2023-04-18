Continuation Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament meeting with the Minister of VROMI regarding presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) will meet on April 19, 2023.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on January 18, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 11:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure, Mr. Egbert J. Doran will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030) (IS/017/2022-2023 dated September 15, 2022)

Members of …