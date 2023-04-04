Continuation of the Central Committee meeting of Parliament handling the Initiative National Ordinance amending the Cinema Regulation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 5, 2023.

The Central Committee which was adjourned on February 24, 2023, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

Member of Parliament Rolando Brison, the initiator of this draft National Ordinance, will provide answers to the questions posed by the Members of Parliament.

The agenda point is:

Initiatieflandsverordening tot wijziging van de Bioscoopverordening in verband met de wijziging van de verschuldigde …