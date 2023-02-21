Continuation Public meeting of Parliament regarding discussion of the general reconstruction of PJIA | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on February 22, 2023.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on December 16, 2022, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Minister and the Minister of TEATT will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion of the general reconstruction of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) IS/188/ 2022-2023, dated November 14 November 2022.

MP Christophe T. Emmanuel, Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, and Raeyhon A. Peterson requested …