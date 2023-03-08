Continuation urgent public meeting of Parliament regarding update on the current legislation and policies regarding the preservation and management of heritage as well as the current status of the Monument Council and the Monument Fund | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on March 9, 2023.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on January 27, 2023, in the first round will be reconvened on Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure, (VROMI) will return to Parliament to provide answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament in the first round.

The agenda point is:

Update on the current legislation and policies regarding the …