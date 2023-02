Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament with the Minister of Justice regarding the flow and managing of the inmates at the Point Blanche Prison. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in the continuation of urgent Public meeting no. 12 on February 9, 2023. The Public meeting, which was adjourned on January 25, 2023, will be reconvened on Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will return to Parliament to provide answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament in the first round. The agenda point is: Discussion regarding the flow and managing of the inmates at the Point Blanch Prison (IS/363/2022-2023 dated January 19, 2023) This meeting was requested by MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, MP S.A. Wescot-Williams and MP C.T. Emmanuel. Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg. The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html