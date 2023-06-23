Coping with Cancer. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Dr. Naira Chobanyan Md, PHD, SC.D, an oncologist, and Professor of Clinical Medicine at the American University School of Medicine of the Caribbean (AUC) will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Breast Cancer Support Group meeting. The topic is coping with cancer. The next support group meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 7 pm at the SFC/R4CR/4C Foundation on A. T. Illidge Road #60.

The Still Beautiful Foundation collaborating with the Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation launched the breast cancer support group meeting for Breast Cancer patients and …