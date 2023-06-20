Cosqueric and Grato win Mullet Bay Classic 2023. | SMN NEWS

MULLET BAY:--- Stéphane Cosqueric and Tom Grato took top honors during the two person’s Scramble at the Mullet Bay Golf Course. This event organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association - SMGA and the St Martin Golf Association - Les Tamarins, drew 10 teams of 2 golfers to the course last Saturday. As such it was the first edition of the “Mullet Bay Classic”. The format was that all names were put in a pot with a French player being drawn to play with a Dutch player.

Stephane Cosqueric and Tom Grato shot a stunning 61 strokes net score after the deduction of their 11 average combined …