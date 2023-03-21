Could a digital Caribbean guilder improve financial inclusion in Curaçao & Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Around the world, more than 60 central banks actively research the possibilities of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as a digital form of cash provided to the public. The website cbdctracker.org is taking stock of the many different projects. The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is among those analyzing the effects of a digital Caribbean guilder for Curaçao and Sint Maarten alongside the usual banknotes and coins. One of the reasons to consider a digital Caribbean guilder is the potential positive impact on financial inclusion. How could this work?

…