Council of Ministers takes decision on payment and overtime for Justice workers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, the Council of Ministers (CoM) met with the President and representatives of the Unions representing the Justice workers in an extraordinary meeting to address and decide on the requests made by the Justice labor unions. Although it was agreed between parties that additional time was needed for the CoM to review the relevant information as presented by the NAPB union during the meeting and continue the meeting within one week, this did not materialize in calling off the ‘go-slow’ actions of the Police Force. Following this meeting with the …