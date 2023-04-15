Council of Ministers takes decision on payment and overtime for Justice workers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, April 14, 2023, the Council of Ministers (CoM) met with the President and representatives of the Unions representing the Justice workers in an extraordinary meeting to address and decide on the requests made by the Justice labor unions. Although it was agreed between parties that additional time was needed for the CoM to review the relevant information as presented by the NAPB union during the meeting and continue the meeting within one week, this did not materialize in calling off the ‘go-slow’ actions of the Police Force. Following this meeting with the …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42788-minister-samuel-three-extra-vacation-days-granted-for-school-year-2022-2023.html
Council of Ministers takes decision on payment and overtime for Justice workers.
Minister Samuel: Three extra vacation days granted for school year 2022-2023.
PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports Hon. Rodolphe Samuel announced over the weekend that the Council of Ministers (COM) on March 7, 2023, has granted teachers, management, and support staff of all divisi...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Tonight the NAPB and ABVO unions held a meeting with their members. Approximately one hundred members were present from the Immigration, Police, Customs, Prison, and Federal detective departments. This meeting was to inform them of the ...
Armed Robber Wanted for Jewelry Store Robberies Arrested in Cole Bay
PHILIPSBURG:--- Detectives of the S.U.R. together with several patrol units arrested a wanted suspect in connection with several jewelry store robberies on the island. The suspect, with the initials M.K.D.J.A, was apprehended in the Cole Bay area on Ap...
Minister of Justice meets with union Presidents and representatives on progress made
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson met with the Presidents and representatives of the Unions representing the Justice workers. During the meeting, Minister Richardson provided a detailed u...
NAPB and ABVO wants to know where is the transparency and
PHILIPSBURG:--- On 12 April 2023, at around 4:30 pm, the unions NAPB and ABVO, were invited by the Minister of Justice, to have an urgent meeting. During this meeting, certain matters were discussed. It was made mentioned by the Minister and her legal ...
