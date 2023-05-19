Council publishes State of Law Enforcement 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At the end of April 2023, the Law Enforcement Council (the Council) presented its most recent State of Law Enforcement (the State) – focusing on the year 2022 – directly to both the Minister of Justice and the Parliament of Sint Maarten. The State 2022 elaborates on the topic of strengthening the rule of law and law enforcement. And focuses largely on the criminal enforcement of the rule of law. Based on developments in 2022 in particular, the Council reflects on various highlights and bottlenecks and their implications and places the criminal enforcement of the rule of …