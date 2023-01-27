Counseling Degree Course Being Offered To Understand the Psychology of Slavery & Liberate Our Minds from the Chains of Colonialism

PHILIPSBURG:--- Great Bay: “We who live in today’s world must acknowledge the evils of slavery in the clearest possible terms, and condemn it as a crime against humanity, as a criminal system which caused untold numbers of people untold suffering. The suffering that continues in the lives of people today. And we in the Netherlands must confront our part in that history.” These words are a part of a powerful speech delivered on December 19th, 2022 by Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the National Archives in The Hague.

Rutte’s speech created an explosion of varying emotions, discussion, discontent, celebration, and speculation throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the world when he apologized “for the past actions of the Dutch State to enslaved people in the past and everywhere in the world, who suffered as a consequence of [slavery], as well as to their daughters and sons, and to all their descendants, up to the present day,” as stated on the government.nl website.

The ensuing discussion surrounding Prime Minister Rutte’s speech and the controversy it has created underscores the importance of enlightening and educating people of all races and cultures as to the immense repercussions that slavery has had especially on people of African descent. In light of this, the counseling degree course being offered by Grace Hill Bible University, St. Martin Campus explores counseling from an African-Indigenous Perspective so that aspiring and current counselors or individuals who desire to expand their knowledge and understanding may have a greater level of appreciation of the damaging ripple effects of slavery and colonialism on people of African descent and how we can reconstruct or “re-member” the African Diaspora through our rich human capital and other natural resources.

This course, taught by Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton visionary of Victorious Living and the counseling program developer at the GHBU St. Maarten Campus, is designed to help enrollees “understand what it means to counsel from an African Indigenous Perspective; gain greater insight and appreciation for what it means to be of African heritage and to understand the impact of slavery on the psyche of Africans in the Diaspora.

The course, which is delivered virtually, starts on February 6th and runs until June 5th, 2023. It is available to local, regional and international registrants due to its live digital delivery. The registration deadline is February 4th. For more information, contact Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton at 1-721-524-8731 or email dr.nfranciscotton@gmail.com.

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html