Counterfeit NAf. 50 and NAf. 100 banknotes in circulation. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has detected counterfeit NAf. 50 and NAf. 100 banknotes in circulation. The counterfeit NAf. 50 bills are of poor quality and can be easily identified as counterfeits. On the other hand, the counterfeit NAf. 100 banknotes are of very good quality, making them challenging to distinguish from genuine NAf. 100 bills.

Following a thorough analysis of the counterfeit banknotes, the CBCS has observed the following prominent distinguishing characteristics:

- The paper used for the counterfeit banknotes feels thicker, …