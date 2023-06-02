Court of Justice to set date for the verdict. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The clerk of the Joint Court of Justice has informed the parties in the case of the appeal in the liability process of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) on behalf of Ennia against Ansary c.s., is in an advanced stage. The date of the verdict will be announced after the mid of June 2023.

Willemstad, June 2, 2023

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN