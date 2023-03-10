Court sanctions prison strike, prisoners have rights. | SMN NEWS

~ Hearing continues on Tuesday. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Court of First Instance has denied the Government of St. Maarten its request to take urgent measures to end the ongoing strike at the Pointe Blanche Prison.

The court considers that there is no need for an urgent measure. The prisoners at the Pointe Blanche Prison have the right to collectively strike. The court is weighing the right of the inmates to strike as heavier than the right to end the strike. The prisoners also have rights and should be granted the opportunity to strike. Especially if their safety is at risk and they feel …