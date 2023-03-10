Court sanctions prison strike, prisoners have rights. | SMN NEWS

~ Hearing continues on Tuesday. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Court of First Instance has denied the Government of St. Maarten its request to forcefully end the ongoing strike at the Pointe Blanche Prison.

The court considers that the prisoners at the Pointe Blanche Prison have rights that must be respected, especially their safety especially since the Pointe Blanche Prison is short of prison guards.

Attorney for the Prison Inmate Association Sjamira Roseburg says the case will continue on Tuesday, however, Roseburg said that the government should focus on what really matters and the safety issues at …