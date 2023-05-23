COVID-19 Clinic Transitions into Vaccine by Appointment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg, has transitioned to vaccine by appointment only as of Thursday, May 25th.



The COVID-19 Clinic will no longer have walk-in hours for the administering of COVID-19 vaccines for persons aged 12 and older.



The public can call or email to make an appointment via 914 or 542-1570 or vaccination@sintmaartengov.org



Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent …