COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Closed Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed on Thursday May 11.



The closure is related to a workshop training session that nurses and staff will be attending.



For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1222 or email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org