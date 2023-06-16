CPS Calls on Men and Boys to Live healthier and active lives in 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The lack of physical activity is seen as a threat to one’s health, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), not enough people around the world are active on a daily basis and are not getting enough exercise.



Some of the consequences of inactivity are overweight or obesity. Physical activity is good for health and can prevent heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.



June is Men’s Health Month and Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is encouraging all men and boys to practice a healthy lifestyle and taking preventive actions to keep healthy throughout 2023 …