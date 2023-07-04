CPS Closed from Wednesday midday. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the general public that the office at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed from Wednesday 12:00 pm July 5.



The closure is related to staff attending a funeral service due to the passing of a member of staff.



For anyone wanting to reach the Youth Health Care Clinic, you can call WhatsApp 520-4163.



CPS will resume regular office hour services on Thursday, July 6, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.