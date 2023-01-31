CPS closed on Friday. Reopens on February 6th. | SMN NEWS

CPS closed on Friday. Reopens on February 5

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that its offices at the Vineyard Building Office Complex will be closed for clients and customers on Friday, February 3.

The closure is related to a Ministry of VSA activity.

CPS will resume its regular services during office hours on Monday, February 6th.

