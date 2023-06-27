CPS Closed Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), would like to inform the general public that the office at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed on Wednesday, June 28.
The closure is related to the passing of a member of staff.
CPS will resume regular office hour services on Thursday, June 29, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.
