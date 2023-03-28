CPS Collaborates with Stakeholders for “Let’s Get Fit” this Saturday to Commemorate WHD 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), is collaborating with a number of stakeholders to organize a “Let’s Get Fit,” event to commemorate the upcoming World Health Day (WHD) 2023.



This activity is an exercise event that will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Vineyard Office Park Complex in Philipsburg. CPS is encouraging everyone to participate in this healthy and engaging day of activities.



This year, CPS has teamed up with Monster Factory, Elifant Fitness, and Atenas Olympics.



The event will consist of activities such as a …