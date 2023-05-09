CPS Congratulates Nurses on International Nurses Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to acknowledge the nurses of the department on International Nurses Week which is being observed globally this week. The week culminates into International Nurses Day (IND) on Friday, May 12.



Nurses play a key role in all health-related institutions and are the backbone of the health system. Their responsibility is toward the welfare, safety, and recovery of patients.



IND was created to honor and pay tribute to all nurses. …