CPS, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Upcoming Holiday Schedule. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---  The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that due to the upcoming holiday's CPS public health services, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, will be closed to the general public on the following days: Thursday, April 27 (public holiday); and Friday, April 28.

