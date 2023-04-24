PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that due to the upcoming holiday's CPS public health services, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, will be closed to the general public on the following days: Thursday, April 27 (public holiday); and Friday, April 28.Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42849-cps-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-upcoming-holiday-schedule.html
Home Local News CPS, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Upcoming Holiday Schedule. | SMN NEWS
Latest Local News
SZV secures building permit for own office, boosting community health and...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Social & Health Insurances (SZV) announced an important milestone in the trajectory of the construction of its own state-of-the-art office building and wellness center. Issued on Friday, April 21, 2023, the permit marks a significan...
SABA:--- Economic Affairs Policy Advisor Courtney Hassell of the Public Entity Saba attended a Kingdom workshop on Bonaire on April 18, 19, and 20 about European Union (EU) funding.The workshop was organized and funded by the Ministry for the Interior ...
Saba attends Kingdom workshop on EU funding. | SMN NEWS
SABA:--- Economic Affairs Policy Advisor Courtney Hassell of the Public Entity Saba attended a Kingdom workshop on Bonaire on April 18, 19, and 20 about European Union (EU) funding.The workshop was organized and funded by the Ministry for the Interior ...
Roxxy wins case against SCDF, will perform in Nagico senior finals on Wednesday. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The court of first instance decision on Monday to allow singer Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster to the 2023 Nagico Senior calypso finals scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, at Jocelyn Arndell festival village.The singer took the St. Maarten Carni...
Roxxy wins case against SCDF, will perform in Nagico senior finals...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The court of first instance decision on Monday to allow singer Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster to the 2023 Nagico Senior calypso finals scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, at Jocelyn Arndell festival village.The singer took the St. Maarten Carni...
Gendarmes conducted one hour control on Monday. | SMN NEWS
MARIGOT: --- Some 16 gendarmes participated in a one-hour road control which took place in the La Savanne are. The aim of the control was to prevent the transporting of underage children on two-wheelers the gendarmerie said in a press statement. Durin...
Gendarmes conducted one hour control on Monday. | SMN NEWS
MARIGOT: --- Some 16 gendarmes participated in a one-hour road control which took place in the La Savanne are. The aim of the control was to prevent the transporting of underage children on two-wheelers the gendarmerie said in a press statement. Durin...
CAPE CONTINGENT HEADING TO TRINIDAD ON FIELD TRIP | SMN NEWS
CUL DE SAC:--- On Saturday, April 22, 2023, a contingent of 11 Lower Six students of St. Maarten Academy's CAPE division, along with Ms. Anansa Payne, Sociology and Tourism teacher embarked on a one-week field trip to Trinidad. Payne, who a...
View comments
Hide comments