CPS in solidarity with Vaccination Week of the Americas. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The 21st Annual Vaccination Week of the Americas (VWA) 2023 commenced on Saturday, April 22 to 29 April, and is taking place throughout the Americas to prevent childhood diseases under the umbrella of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).



The campaign aim is to reach more than 92 million people across the Region with 144 million doses of different life-saving vaccines.



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Section Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic, stands in solidarity with …