CPS & Kooyman Lupus Awareness Event a Success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), joined with Kooyman in hosting an event for Lupus Awareness Month on Friday, May 26 at Kooyman in Cay Hill. The event was a huge success.



“We are thrilled with the turn-out to our first ever Lupus Awareness Event,” said Evencia Carty-Seabrookes, Kooyman Commercial Officer.



The audience was in full attention of the guest speakers and very interactive as it pertains to asking questions and sharing their experience with Lupus.



Through …