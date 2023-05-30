CPS: May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Grow Food, Not Tobacco. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- A record 349 million people across 79 countries are facing acute food insecurity, many are in low- and middle-income countries, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).



“Over 30 are on the African continent. Many of these countries use large areas of fertile land to grow tobacco rather than healthy food.



“Tobacco-growing countries often face a negative economic impact due to the adverse health, environmental and social impacts of growing tobacco. In many cases, foreign exchange earned from tobacco exports is used to import food.



“Growing …