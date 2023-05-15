Craft & Farmers Market Launched in Philipsburg | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation held its first Craft and Farmers Market this past Saturday, and the community was buzzing with excitement. Vendors came out ready with locally grown fresh produce, locally crafted artifacts, beverages, health and skin care products, herbs & spices, and more. Patrons were thrilled to be able to access these local products all in one place.

"This event is a step in the right direction," said Fabio Doralice, President of Le Sommet Foundation. "We are pleased with the success of the market, but it's important to remember that this is not the end goal. …