Crane Currency and the Royal Canadian Mint to Supply Caribbean Guilder Currency. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Crane Currency and the Royal Canadian Mint, for (respectively) the production and supply of the Caribbean guilder banknotes and coins. This is another major step towards the realization of our own currency for the countries of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, as agreed upon at the time of the constitutional reform of October 10, 2010. By collaborating with these two highly reputable companies, the CBCS is confident it will achieve a most modern …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42868-crane-currency-and-the-royal-canadian-mint-to-supply-caribbean-guilder-currency.html
Home Local News Crane Currency and the Royal Canadian Mint to Supply Caribbean Guilder Currency....
Latest Local News
Roxxy will not perform in tonight’s Calypso Finals, SCDF breached court...
PHILIPSBURG:--- It is with deep regret that I inform you my fans and the public that I would not be competing at tonight's National Calypso Monarch Finals. I am a calypsonian, I am a woman, I am the voice of the people, and a fighter for and a firm be...
Collision On Monday, April 24th, a collision between two cars occurred on Sulphermine Road in Saba during the morning hours. The driver of car 1 says that she was driving backward at the time she was struck at the rear of her car. The driver of car 2 s...
Police report of Monday, the 24th of April until Wednesday, the...
Collision On Monday, April 24th, a collision between two cars occurred on Sulphermine Road in Saba during the morning hours. The driver of car 1 says that she was driving backward at the time she was struck at the rear of her car. The driver of car 2 s...
Ban on Single-Use Plastic to begin with border control. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Arthur H.L. Lambriex, announced this week that his Ministry would begin implementing the Single-Use Plastic ban passed by Parliament i...
Ban on Single-Use Plastic to begin with border control. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Arthur H.L. Lambriex, announced this week that his Ministry would begin implementing the Single-Use Plastic ban passed by Parliament i...
Minister clarifies claim on bus fares increase. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Contrary to a newspaper publication of an increase in a 50-cent increase in bus fares, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication, the Honourable Arthur Lambriex says, "It is not in effect nor has this...
Minister clarifies claim on bus fares increase. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Contrary to a newspaper publication of an increase in a 50-cent increase in bus fares, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication, the Honourable Arthur Lambriex says, "It is not in effect nor has this...
Stay informed on accountability: General Audit Chamber updates website | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber is pleased to announce the launch of its updated website, designed to improve transparency and public engagement in the auditing process. The independent institution is responsible for ensuring that taxpa...
View comments
Hide comments