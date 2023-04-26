Crane Currency and the Royal Canadian Mint to Supply Caribbean Guilder Currency. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Crane Currency and the Royal Canadian Mint, for (respectively) the production and supply of the Caribbean guilder banknotes and coins. This is another major step towards the realization of our own currency for the countries of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, as agreed upon at the time of the constitutional reform of October 10, 2010. By collaborating with these two highly reputable companies, the CBCS is confident it will achieve a most modern …