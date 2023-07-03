Crevices by Sara Florian, “a passport into many worlds” of “savagery” and musical aspects of life. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Crevices by Sara Florian is a new poetry book that is as much about “savagery” as it is “musical,” said Jacqueline Sample, president of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

Crevices were just published here by HNP and are available at Arnia’s Bookstore, SPDbooks.org (https://rb.gy/j86wp), and Amazon. Florian, an Italian writer, and Caribbean literary scholar, teaches at the National University of Singapore (NUS). “Revealed through her emigrant eyes—the Caribbean, USA, Stockholm, Brussels, Paris, Barcelona, Hộ ội An, Venice, Australia, Singapore—poems lift off …